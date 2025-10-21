Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Delhi Diwali fires break previous records: Firefighters spend festival night fighting over 400 fires

Delhi Diwali fires break previous records: Firefighters spend festival night fighting over 400 fires

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Oct 21, 2025, 08:02 IST | Updated: Oct 21, 2025, 09:00 IST
Delhi Diwali fires break previous records: Firefighters spend festival night fighting over 400 fires

Diwali fires keep Delhi firefighters busy: Over 170 fire incidents, including 2 major factory fires reported

Story highlights

On Diwali night, Delhi Fire Services received over 400 fire-related calls, including major blazes at a shoe factory in DSIIDC Narela and a cardboard factory in Bhorgarh. Here's all you need to know.

Delhi Fire Services were flooded with emergency calls on Monday (Oct 20) night as Diwali celebrations lit up the capital — quite literally. By 6:00 AM (Tuesday, Oct 21), officials said they had received more than 400 fire-related calls, and the number was still climbing as reports from across the city poured in. Here's all you need to know.

Diwali celebrations set Delhi on fire

As per an ANI report, on Diwali night, the Delhi Fire Services received over 400 reports of fire. While the fire services earlier said it received 170 calls till 11:30 PM (Oct 20), by 6:00 AM the next day this number grew to over 400. Most of these incidents, as per the report, were thankfully minor. However, two major factory fires in the Narela industrial area kept firefighters on their toes late into the night.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read | INS Vikrant sent shockwaves across Pakistan, made sure they don’t sleep at night: PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers

One of the blazes broke out at a shoe manufacturing unit in the DSIIDC Industrial Area of Narela. Sixteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot as thick black smoke covered the building.

Not long after, another fire erupted at a cardboard manufacturing factory in Bhorgarh Industrial Area, Phase 2 — just a few kilometres away. This second fire was more intense, prompting the deployment of 26 fire tenders.

Trending Stories

"Delhi Fire Service received a call regarding the fire incident at the cardboard manufacturing factory in Bhorgarh Industrial Area Phase 2 in Narela. 26 fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire has been controlled..." said Fire Officer SK Dua.

Also read | Delhi AQI plummets to 'very poor' on Diwali, further dip in air quality expected

Diwali fires and Delhi

Every year, the national capital sees a spike in fire incidents during Diwali despite restrictions on fireworks. Last year, the Indian national capital saw 318 fire-related incidents being reported on Diwali night. This, as per a New Indian Express report, was the highest number of fires in 13 years. This year’s numbers are still coming in, and a final count will be released after all reports are compiled.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...Read More

Trending Topics