Diwali fires keep Delhi firefighters busy: Over 170 fire incidents, including 2 major factory fires reported

On Diwali night, Delhi Fire Services received over 400 fire-related calls, including major blazes at a shoe factory in DSIIDC Narela and a cardboard factory in Bhorgarh. Here's all you need to know.
Delhi Fire Services were flooded with emergency calls on Monday (Oct 20) night as Diwali celebrations lit up the capital — quite literally. By 6:00 AM (Tuesday, Oct 21), officials said they had received more than 400 fire-related calls, and the number was still climbing as reports from across the city poured in. Here's all you need to know.
As per an ANI report, on Diwali night, the Delhi Fire Services received over 400 reports of fire. While the fire services earlier said it received 170 calls till 11:30 PM (Oct 20), by 6:00 AM the next day this number grew to over 400. Most of these incidents, as per the report, were thankfully minor. However, two major factory fires in the Narela industrial area kept firefighters on their toes late into the night.
One of the blazes broke out at a shoe manufacturing unit in the DSIIDC Industrial Area of Narela. Sixteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot as thick black smoke covered the building.
Not long after, another fire erupted at a cardboard manufacturing factory in Bhorgarh Industrial Area, Phase 2 — just a few kilometres away. This second fire was more intense, prompting the deployment of 26 fire tenders.
"Delhi Fire Service received a call regarding the fire incident at the cardboard manufacturing factory in Bhorgarh Industrial Area Phase 2 in Narela. 26 fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire has been controlled..." said Fire Officer SK Dua.
Every year, the national capital sees a spike in fire incidents during Diwali despite restrictions on fireworks. Last year, the Indian national capital saw 318 fire-related incidents being reported on Diwali night. This, as per a New Indian Express report, was the highest number of fires in 13 years. This year’s numbers are still coming in, and a final count will be released after all reports are compiled.