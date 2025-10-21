Diwali fires keep Delhi firefighters busy: Over 170 fire incidents, including 2 major factory fires reported

Delhi Fire Services were flooded with emergency calls on Monday (Oct 20) night as Diwali celebrations lit up the capital — quite literally. By 6:00 AM (Tuesday, Oct 21), officials said they had received more than 400 fire-related calls, and the number was still climbing as reports from across the city poured in. Here's all you need to know.

Diwali celebrations set Delhi on fire

As per an ANI report, on Diwali night, the Delhi Fire Services received over 400 reports of fire. While the fire services earlier said it received 170 calls till 11:30 PM (Oct 20), by 6:00 AM the next day this number grew to over 400. Most of these incidents, as per the report, were thankfully minor. However, two major factory fires in the Narela industrial area kept firefighters on their toes late into the night.

One of the blazes broke out at a shoe manufacturing unit in the DSIIDC Industrial Area of Narela. Sixteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot as thick black smoke covered the building.

Not long after, another fire erupted at a cardboard manufacturing factory in Bhorgarh Industrial Area, Phase 2 — just a few kilometres away. This second fire was more intense, prompting the deployment of 26 fire tenders.

"Delhi Fire Service received a call regarding the fire incident at the cardboard manufacturing factory in Bhorgarh Industrial Area Phase 2 in Narela. 26 fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire has been controlled..." said Fire Officer SK Dua.

Diwali fires and Delhi