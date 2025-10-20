/INS Vikrant sent shockwaves across Pakistan, made sure they don’t sleep at night: PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers

PM Modi celebrated Diwali aboard INS Vikrant, hailing it as a symbol of India’s self-reliance and military might. He praised the armed forces for their role in Operation Sindoor, saying their coordination forced Pakistan’s surrender.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Oct 20) celebrated Diwali with soldiers aboard India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. Addressing the Indian soldiers, he said that during Operation Sindoor, INS Vikrant had sent shockwaves across Pakistan and stood as a powerful symbol of India’s growing military might and self-reliance.
Onboard INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar, Modi praised the armed forces for their coordination and courage during Operation Sindoor, saying their combined strength forced Pakistan to surrender swiftly.
"The fear created by the Indian Navy. The amazing skill displayed by the Indian Air Force. The bravery of the Indian Army. The tremendous coordination of the three forces forced Pakistan to surrender so quickly in Operation Sindoor," he said. "Just a few months ago, we witnessed how the very name Vikrant sent waves of fear across Pakistan. Such is its might — a name that shatters the enemy’s courage even before the battle begins. This is the power of INS Vikrant... On this occasion, I especially want to salute our armed forces".
The Indian prime minister said INS Vikrant was more than just a warship — it was a testament to 21st-century India’s talent, determination, and innovation. "INS Vikrant is a towering symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Made in India. Indigenous (Swadeshi) INS Vikrant, tearing through the oceans, is a reflection of India's military might," he said.
Celebrating Diwali with naval personnel, Modi said he felt honoured to spend the festival among those who protect the nation’s seas. "Today is an amazing day. This scene is memorable. Today, on one side, I have the ocean, and on the other, I have the strength of the brave soldiers of Mother India. I am fortunate that this time I am celebrating this holy festival of Diwali among all you brave soldiers of the Navy."