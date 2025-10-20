/INS Vikrant sent shockwaves across Pakistan, made sure they don’t sleep at night: PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Oct 20) celebrated Diwali with soldiers aboard India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. Addressing the Indian soldiers, he said that during Operation Sindoor, INS Vikrant had sent shockwaves across Pakistan and stood as a powerful symbol of India’s growing military might and self-reliance.

Operation Sindoor and INS Vikrant

Onboard INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar, Modi praised the armed forces for their coordination and courage during Operation Sindoor, saying their combined strength forced Pakistan to surrender swiftly.

"The fear created by the Indian Navy. The amazing skill displayed by the Indian Air Force. The bravery of the Indian Army. The tremendous coordination of the three forces forced Pakistan to surrender so quickly in Operation Sindoor," he said. "Just a few months ago, we witnessed how the very name Vikrant sent waves of fear across Pakistan. Such is its might — a name that shatters the enemy’s courage even before the battle begins. This is the power of INS Vikrant... On this occasion, I especially want to salute our armed forces".

INS Vikrant: A testament to India's power

The Indian prime minister said INS Vikrant was more than just a warship — it was a testament to 21st-century India’s talent, determination, and innovation. "INS Vikrant is a towering symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Made in India. Indigenous (Swadeshi) INS Vikrant, tearing through the oceans, is a reflection of India's military might," he said.