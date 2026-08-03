The Delhi Police has said that there is no “regular FIR” against the Noida teen girl who allegedly used foul language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This comes after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) claimed that the FIR has not been withdrawn. Lawyer Ratna Singh, who is part of the legal wing of the CJP, said on Sunday that she spoke to the girl’s mother, who is upset that the FIR against her daughter had not been withdrawn despite the teenager releasing an apology video.

"No regular FIR has been registered by Delhi Police so far in connection with the alleged abusive remarks by the minor girl against the Prime Minister

A decision on regular FIR is yet to be taken in background of claim of minor. A Zero FIR was forwarded by Noida Police last week, but it is yet to be converted into a regular FIR in Delhi. Therefore, the question of withdrawal does not arise at this stage," Delhi Police sources were quoted saying by news agency ANI.

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What CJP claimed?

Earlier, Ratna Singh wrote on X, “I just spoke with Ruchika's mother. She is deeply upset and understandably angry. Despite Ruchika releasing an apology video and Prime Minister @narendramodi publicly stating that she (& others) should be forgiven, the FIR against her child has still not been withdrawn. She is also distressed that sections of the media continue to circulate her daughter's videos and relentlessly hound the family with questions.” She also said that CJP would provide legal assistance counselling and support to the girl if required.