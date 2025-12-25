/Delhi breathes a little easier: AQI improves to 221, remains in 'poor' category; GRAP IV revoked

Delhi on Thursday (Dec 25), Christmas day, woke up to noticeably cleaner air, offering residents a brief sense of relief after days of choking pollution. The city's overall Air Quality Index stood at 221 around 8 am, a sharp improvement from Wednesday (Dec 24), when readings had crossed the 300 mark. Even so, the air remained firmly in the "poor" category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Haze lingers, but AQI improves

Across much of the capital, a thin haze was still visible. In areas like Anand Vihar, Dhaula Kuan, Akshardham and around India Gate, light smog lingered through the morning hours, though visibility was better than earlier in the week. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 292, while several other pollution hotspots also showed improvement but stayed within the poor range.

CPCB readings showed Bawana at 289, Chandni Chowk at 255, Dwarka Sector 8 at 222 and Patparganj at 230. DTU, another closely watched location, recorded an AQI of 249. These numbers marked a clear drop from earlier levels, but they still indicated "poor" air.

Some parts of the city fared better. Aya Nagar recorded an AQI of 137, moving into the "moderate" category. Similar readings were seen at Mandir Marg (171), Najafgarh (137), and CRRI Mathura Road (162).

GRAP IV revoked

The improvement prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management to revoke Stage IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Wednesday. The decision followed a review of current conditions and forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

In its order, the commission noted that Delhi's AQI had shown consistent improvement since Monday night.

Choking air to return

However, it also cautioned that forecasts indicate winds may slow in the coming days, which could lead to a rise in pollution levels again. "The AQI in Delhi has shown significant improvement since last night, owing to high winds and favourable meteorological conditions, and was recorded at 271 ("Poor" category) on 24.12.2025. Air Quality forecast provided by IMD/IITM suggests an increase in AQI of Delhi due to slower winds in the coming days."

