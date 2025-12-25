Google Preferred
  /Delhi breathes a little easier: AQI improves to 221, remains in 'poor' category; GRAP IV revoked

Delhi breathes a little easier: AQI improves to 221, remains in 'poor' category; GRAP IV revoked

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Dec 25, 2025, 09:58 IST | Updated: Dec 25, 2025, 09:58 IST
Delhi breathes a little easier: AQI improves to 221, remains in 'poor' category; GRAP IV revoked

People walk around Kartavya Path with India Gate barely visible as a layer of toxic smog engulfs the area (Friday Dec 19) Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Delhi woke up to cleaner air on Christmas, with AQI dropping to around 221 from over 300 a day earlier. GRAP IV curbs were lifted as winds improved conditions, but authorities warned pollution could rise again as winds slow in coming days.

Delhi on Thursday (Dec 25), Christmas day, woke up to noticeably cleaner air, offering residents a brief sense of relief after days of choking pollution. The city's overall Air Quality Index stood at 221 around 8 am, a sharp improvement from Wednesday (Dec 24), when readings had crossed the 300 mark. Even so, the air remained firmly in the "poor" category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Haze lingers, but AQI improves

Across much of the capital, a thin haze was still visible. In areas like Anand Vihar, Dhaula Kuan, Akshardham and around India Gate, light smog lingered through the morning hours, though visibility was better than earlier in the week. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 292, while several other pollution hotspots also showed improvement but stayed within the poor range.

Also read | Delhi shuts doors on older cars: Is your vehicle banned in Delhi? New BS VI rule EXPLAINED

CPCB readings showed Bawana at 289, Chandni Chowk at 255, Dwarka Sector 8 at 222 and Patparganj at 230. DTU, another closely watched location, recorded an AQI of 249. These numbers marked a clear drop from earlier levels, but they still indicated "poor" air.

Some parts of the city fared better. Aya Nagar recorded an AQI of 137, moving into the "moderate" category. Similar readings were seen at Mandir Marg (171), Najafgarh (137), and CRRI Mathura Road (162).

GRAP IV revoked

The improvement prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management to revoke Stage IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Wednesday. The decision followed a review of current conditions and forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

In its order, the commission noted that Delhi's AQI had shown consistent improvement since Monday night.

Also read | Sleeper bus gutted by fire after truck collision in Karnataka's Chitradurga, over 10 killed; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Choking air to return

However, it also cautioned that forecasts indicate winds may slow in the coming days, which could lead to a rise in pollution levels again. "The AQI in Delhi has shown significant improvement since last night, owing to high winds and favourable meteorological conditions, and was recorded at 271 ("Poor" category) on 24.12.2025. Air Quality forecast provided by IMD/IITM suggests an increase in AQI of Delhi due to slower winds in the coming days."

AQI levels: All you need to know

Under CPCB standards, AQI levels between 401-500 are classified as 'severe'; 301-400 as 'very poor'; between 201 and 300 is 'poor', while 101 to 200 is considered 'moderate'. Readings between 51 and 100 fall into the 'satisfactory' range, and below 50 are considered 'good'.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION.

