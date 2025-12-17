/Delhi shuts doors on older cars: Is your vehicle banned in Delhi? New BS VI rule EXPLAINED

Delhi government on Tuesday (Dec 16) announced that all private vehicles below a certain emission standard would be banned from entering the Indian national capital. The sudden ban is set to upend the lives and commutes of people across NCR. Will your commute be affected? What emission standard must your vehicle follow to gain entry into Delhi? Here's all you need to know.

Which vehicles are no longer allowed in Delhi?

The Delhi government has announced that non-BS VI vehicles are no longer allowed in Delhi. Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the strict measures have been put in place to curb vehicular pollution in the national capital. This means that BS IV vehicles, which till a few years ago were considered the gold standard, will no longer be allowed in Delhi.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

At a press conference, Sirsa revealed that "To control tailpipe emissions from vehicles, all petrol/diesel/CNG pump dealers have been instructed to provide fuel only upon presentation of a valid PUCC."

He said, "For the protection of Delhi's air, all vehicles registered outside Delhi and of a category lower than BS-VI will not be allowed to enter Delhi when GRAP-III and GRAP-IV are implemented. No polluting vehicle will be allowed to enter Delhi."

Sirsa said that with GRAP-IV in force, vehicles carrying construction vehicles into Delhi will also be barred. For the rest,

How to find out if your car is BS VI or not?

BS-VI or Bharat Stage 6 emission standard was mandated for all new vehicle sales and registrations starting April 1, 2020. This means that if your car's manufacture date is April 2020 or later, it should adhere to the BS-VI emission standard.

To verify your vehicle's BS-VI status, check the Registration Certificate (RC).

Here's how you can make your commute smoother

Follow the above-mentioned steps to verify your vehicle's BS-VI emission status. Vehicle owners must also carry a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC). According to an official Delhi government release, without it, you may be denied fuel supply at petrol pumps in Delhi.

How many people/vehicles will be affected by this ban?