Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Feb 8) hailed the party members for a stunning victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 as the party marks a return to power after 27 years. BJP won 48 seats, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) could only win 22, meanwhile, Indian National Congress didn't win any.

From the Yamuna crisis to Anna Hazare, PM Modi talked about several points when he addressed the supporters at BJP headquarters in Delhi. He, however, stopped in between the speech. The pause was to check on a party worker who appeared to be unwell.

PM Modi said, "Check, if he is feeling sleepy or is he unwell? Doctor, please check him. Give him water. It feels he is not well. He is feeling uneasy, give him some water."

Watch the video here:

Key points of PM Modi's speech

Yamuna crisis

PM Modi began his speech with the victory speech by saying "Yamuna Maiya ki Jai". He said, "I pledged during the election campaign that we will make Yamuna ji the identity of Delhi. We will make every effort to serve Mother Yamuna and will work with a complete spirit of service."

'AAP-da' out

"I had written a letter to every Delhi resident, urging them to give the BJP a chance to serve in the 21st century...Today, I bow my head in gratitude to every family in Delhi for trusting us. You have given us love with an open heart, and I assure you that we will return it manifold through rapid development," PM Modi said.

Address to Gen Z

He said, "The youth born in the 21st century will now see BJP's good governance in Delhi for the first time. Today's results show how much trust the country has in BJP's double-engine government. After the victory in the Lok Sabha elections, we first made an unprecedented record in Haryana, then made a new record in Maharashtra. Now a new history has been created in Delhi."

Middle-class support

"This time in Delhi, the people living in jhuggis (slums) and the middle class have given massive support to the BJP. Professionals from various sectors are working with our party in large numbers. This is because we have always prioritised the middle class. In Delhi, we ensured significant progress on the metro network. In other cities, we focused on developing airports, metro systems, and urban infrastructure. Our schemes have greatly benefited the middle class," said PM Modi.

Mention of Anna Hazare

He said that Anna Hazare was suffering for a long time because of the misdeeds of 'AAP-da', but he must have been relieved from this suffering today.

"A party (AAP) that was born out of anti-corruption agitation turned out to be most corrupt. Their Chief Minister and ministers were sent to jail because of corruption," he added.

Jibe at Congress

He said that the mandate has given Congress a strong message. "Congress has scored a double hattrick of zero in Delhi. The country's oldest political party has failed to open its account for six consecutive times in the country's capital, and they are giving themselves a gold medal of defeat," he said.

