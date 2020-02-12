Delhi Assembly election result: Big winners and losers of keenly-watched battle

The Election Commission declared final results of Delhi Assembly elections; according to the final counting, Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party won 62 seats while BJP won eight. Meanwhile, Congress stared at a duck with zero seats.

Soon after results started coming in favour of AAP, Chief Minister Kejriwal addressed party workers at the Delhi headquarter. On Wednesday, Kejriwal will hold a meeting with the newly-elected party MLAs at his residence.

As the AAP cruised to victory, leaders cutting across party lines including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi (Congress), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Naveen Patnaik (BJD) and MK Stalin (DMK) congratulated Kejriwal for the historic win.

"Congratulations to AAP and Shri Arvind Kejriwal ji for the victory in the Delhi assembly elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi," the prime minister said on Twitter.

All AAP heavyweights including Sisodia, Raghav Chaddha and Atishi, Gopal Rai emerged victoriously.

Here are the big winners and losers of the keenly-watched battle of the national capital.

Winners

AAP's Arvind Kejriwal (New Delhi)

AAP's Manish Sisodia (Patparganj)

AAP's Atishi Marlena (Kalkaji)

AAP's Raghav Chadha (Rajinder Nagar)

AAP's Amanatullah Khan (Okhla)

AAP's Om Prakash Sharma (Vishwas Nagar)

AAP's Somnath Bharti (Malviya Nagar)

BJP's VIjender Gupta (Rohini)

Losers

BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (Hari Nagar)

BJP's Kapil Mishra (Model Town)

Congress' Alka Lamba (Chandini Chowk)

Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely (Gandhi Nagar)



