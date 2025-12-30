/Defence Ministry inks ₹4,666 crore contracts for Close Quarter Battle Carbines and heavyweight torpedoes

India's Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Tuesday (Dec 30) inked multiple contracts worth Rs 4,666 crore ($518 million) for the procurement of Close Quarter Battle (CQB) Carbine and Heavy Weight Torpedoes. The contract for over 4.25 lakh (0.425 million) CQB carbines, along with accessories worth Rs 2,770 crore, for the Indian Army and the Indian Navy was signed with Bharat Forge Ltd and PLR Systems Pvt Ltd.

The Procurement deals were signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at South Block, New Delhi.

CQB Carbine

This achievement marks the culmination of an extraordinary, persistent effort to equip Indian soldiers with world-class lethality, replacing legacy systems with cutting-edge indigenous technology under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision, a statement from the MoD said.

As a cornerstone of the modern infantry arsenal, the CQB Carbine provides a critical edge in close combat through its compact design and high rate of fire, ensuring rapid, decisive lethality in confined spaces. The contract highlights the synergy between the Government and the private sector, which will further give impetus to the Make-in-India initiative.

This project will also play a pivotal role in boosting the overall economy, increasing employment avenues and empowering indigenous defence industries by encouraging Indian MSMEs through component manufacturing and raw material supply.

Heavyweight Torpedoes

According to the MoD, the contract for the procurement and integration of 48 Heavy Weight Torpedoes along with associated equipment for Kalvari Class Submarines (P-75) of the Indian Navy at an approximate cost of Rs 1,896 crore was signed with WASS Submarine Systems S.R.L., Italy.

The acquisition will enhance the combat capability of the six Kalvari-class submarines. The delivery of torpedoes will commence in April 2028 and will be completed by early 2030. These torpedoes have significant operational capabilities and advanced technological features.

The acquisition underscores the Government's commitment to meet the operational requirements of the Indian Navy through the induction of niche technologies and advanced capabilities weapons, the statement added.



In the Financial Year 2025-26, the Ministry of Defence has signed capital contracts amounting to Rs 1,82,492 crore for the modernisation of the Armed Forces.