/Infiltration fears prompt heightened security along LoC during harsh Kashmir winter and New Years

Border security forces remain on constant vigil along the Line of Control (LoC) in northern Kashmir, even as the region endures Chillai Kalan, the harshest phase of winter in the Valley. While the rest of the country celebrates the New Year, soldiers continue to patrol the LoC under extreme conditions, with temperatures plunging to as low as minus 20 degrees celsius and snow accumulation reaching up to 4-5 feet in some areas.

Security agencies have received inputs indicating a possibility of infiltration attempts and ceasefire violations during the New Year period along both the Line of Control and the International Border. In response, security has been significantly strengthened across all sensitive sectors. Officials also state that active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir are currently hiding in higher-altitude mountain ranges across both the Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

Along the LoC, border security forces deployed in areas such as Gurez, Uri, Karnah, Tangdhar, and other forward posts are on high alert. According to the BSF, troops have intensified surveillance through enhanced patrolling, digital monitoring, and advanced technological measures. These include smart fencing, drone swarms equipped with night-vision cameras, robotics, terrain-mapping systems, and bulletproof vehicles, all of which enable real-time intelligence gathering and swift response to threats.

Security sources estimate that there are around 132 active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Of these, approximately 122 are Pakistani nationals, while about 10 are believed to be local. Notably, the number of foreign terrorists in the region has doubled over the past year, whereas local recruitment in the Kashmir division has dropped sharply, with only one individual joining terrorist ranks this year. This trend suggests a significant shift, indicating that local youth are increasingly rejecting extremist organisations.