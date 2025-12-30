/Israel launches fresh air strikes across Gaza, violating October 10 ceasefire

The Israeli army on Tuesday (December 30) launched fresh strikes in Gaza, renewing aerial and artillery bombardment across several areas of the enclave. These strikes came as Gaza authorities alleged that Israel committed repeated violations of the October 10 ceasefire agreement, brokered by US President Donald Trump.

Israeli warplanes carried out an air strike on the town of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza. At the same time, Israeli jets targeted an area east of the Maghazi refugee camp, while the IDF artillery also targeted the western part of Rafah city in southern Gaza.



Gaza's government Media Office on Sunday claimed that Israeli forces have committed 969 ceasefire violations since it came into effect on October 10, which led to the deaths of 418 civilians and the wounding of more than 1100.

These strikes come hours after the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met the US President Donald Trump at the Mar-a-lago estate in Florida, where both leaders emphasised that Hamas must be completely disarmed to achieve a lasting peace in the region. However, the clarity on the implementation of the second phase of the US-brokered peace plan for Gaza remains elusive.

On the issue of repeated ceasefire violations by Israel since the October ceasefire, Trump said he is not concerned about Israel's actions. “I’m not concerned about anything that Israel is doing," adding that the Jewish state has lived up to 100 per cent of its commitment under the Gaza ceasefire plan.

After the meeting, the Israeli Prime Minister announced the ‘Israel Prize for Peace’ for the US President. Trump became the first recipient of the prize, which Israel created especially for him. Responding to the announcement, the US president said it was “really surprising and very much appreciated.”