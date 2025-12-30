/Tripura student killing: Anjel Chakma's family urges capital punishment for killers, calls for justice

The family of Anjel Chakma, who was murdered in Dehradun, is calling for the harshest punishment for those involved. Anjel, a native of Machmara in Unakoti district, had gone to Dehradun after completing his graduation from Holy Cross School, Agartala, to pursue an MBA. Unfortunately, he was stabbed in front of his younger brother, Michael. Anjel’s maternal uncle, Momen Chakma, expressed the family's deep grief, saying, "Though we can never bring Anjel back, we want justice, whether it’s the death penalty or a life sentence for those responsible." Anjel, who had proudly identified himself as Indian, was attacked by the assailants, who stabbed him twice in the back and broke his neck. After a 17-day fight for his life, he succumbed to his injuries.

Momen also stressed that this incident highlights the growing need to address racial hate crimes against people from the Northeast, urging the government to take strong action. To honour Anjel’s memory, the people of Machmara, regardless of their religion or caste, are organising a candle march on Tuesday (December 30) to demand justice for his family. Anjel was set to begin his career with a placement offer after completing his final semester, thanks to his impressive 80% marks in his first year. He had even encouraged his father, Tarun Prasad Chakma, a BSF jawan stationed in Manipur, to take early retirement once Anjel secured a job.

Also Read: How some snaps in France confirmed crucial Buddhist discovery in Kashmir

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“This tragic event has shattered the family's hopes for a better life,” Momen said. “Anjel's death has left his family devastated. His father and younger brother are participating in a religious observance at a local Buddhist temple, and his mother is heartbroken.” Momen explained that Anjel’s father had recently taken out a large loan to buy a new house in Nandannagar, near Agartala, and Anjel had also borrowed money to fund his MBA studies in Dehradun. “Now, all their dreams have been destroyed,” he added.