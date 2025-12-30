/Another Hindu man killed in Bangladesh days after Dipu Das' lynching; accused arrested

A member of the Ansar, Bajendra Biswas (40), was fatally shot by a fellow member in Bhaluka upazila, Mymensingh. The suspect, Noman Mia, has been arrested by authorities, according to reports from Bangladesh media. Monindra Nath, Acting Secretary General of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, confirmed the incident to news agency ANI.

Earlier, a 29-year-old man, Amrit Mondal, also known as Samrat, was beaten to death by locals in the Pangsha Upazila of Rajbari on the night of Wednesday, December 24. The incident took place around 11 pm at the Hossaindanga Old Market area. According to Pangsha Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Moinul Islam, Amrit was the leader of a notorious criminal group called “Samrat Bahini.” He was the son of Akshay Mondal, a resident of Hossaindanga village.

Local authorities revealed that one of Amrit’s accomplices, Salim Sheikh, was apprehended by the residents, who found him carrying two firearms. He was then handed over to the police. Salim, a resident of Bosa-Kushtia village in Pangsha, is the son of Islam Sheikh. Police and local sources indicated that Amrit had formed an armed gang under his name and was involved in extortion and other criminal activities in the area. After fleeing to India during the tenure of the Awami League government, Amrit had continued his operations remotely but had recently returned to the region.

On the night of the incident, Amrit allegedly visited a home in the old market area, demanding ransom. When the homeowner refused to comply, Amrit's gang members reportedly came back later but were unable to find the homeowner. Instead, they reportedly attacked the homeowner’s son. The family then raised an alarm, shouting "robber," which alerted nearby residents who gathered and assaulted Amrit, leading to his death at the scene. His accomplices managed to flee, but Salim was captured by the locals.