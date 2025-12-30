/CM Mamata facilitating infiltration for electoral gains, Bengal’s demography altered: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (Dec 30) claimed that CM Mamata Banerjee is allowing illegal infiltrators to enter West Bengal, which dangerously altered the demography of the state, to expand her vote bank. He said that "fear and corruption" have become the identity of the state under the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Shah said that the BJP will start the revival of Bengal's heritage and culture after April 15, 2026, when the saffron party will form a government with a two-thirds majority.

“We will not only identify infiltrators, but we’ll also drive them out. Bengal will have a new BJP government after April 15, 2026, as people have made up their minds,” he said.

Shah stated that infiltration has stopped in Tripura and Assam, where the BJP government is in power, while it continues in West Bengal because the state government refused to provide land for border fencing. "Which government refuses to provide land for border fencing? I will answer it myself; it is the Mamta government that does not provide land for border fencing."

The home minister emphasised that the infiltration issue is not only an issue of a particular state, but it is also a matter of national security, urging people to vote for the BJP to effectively deal with the infiltrators.

"Infiltration through Bengal's borders is not just a state issue; it is a matter of national security. If we want to protect the nation's culture and ensure its security, we must bring in a government that will seal Bengal's borders. The TMC cannot do this. Only the BJP can," Shah said.



Amit Shah is on a visit to West Bengal to strengthen the BJP's electoral strategy and signify a renewed focus of central leadership on the state, which is slated for assembly elections in mid-2026.

Shah also highlighted the BJP's upward trajectory in West Bengal. The party won two Lok Sabha seats with 17 per cent votes in 2014 and three Assembly seats with 10 per cent votes in 2016. A breakthrough came in 2019 with 41 per cent votes and 18 seats. In 2021, the BJP won 77 Assembly seats. In 2024, it secured 39 per cent votes and 12 seats, and now eyes power in 2026.