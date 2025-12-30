/Japan births fell lowest on record in 2025: Won't it have enough people to run its future economy?

Births in Japan for 2025 are set to fall below 670,000, the lowest number since national records began in 1899, and worse than the most pessimistic government projections. This fast population decline is raising a troubling question: Can Japan sustain its economy and society with so few young people? Here is an analysis of the symptoms and prognosis of this demographic time bomb.

Japan’s population has been shrinking steadily since 2011

In 2024 alone, deaths in Japan exceeded births by close to one million people. That was the first time that births fell below 700,000 for the first time since records began. Down 5.7 per cent from the previous year, this was the sharpest annual natural population decline for the Asian economic giant. The population, once 128 million, is now around 123 million and falling further.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Core of the crisis: Extremely low fertility rate

The Japanese fertility rate is around 1.14 children per woman, far below the replacement level of about 2.1, which is needed to maintain population stability.

Economic insecurity is the main reason for women having fewer children. Stagnant wages, rising living costs, and expensive childcare are discouraging young adults from marrying or starting families. Marriage rates have fallen sharply in recent decades. Childbirth outside marriage remains socially uncommon, meaning lesser marriages directly lead to fewer births.

Stressful life in Japan adding to low birth numbers

Japan’s gruelling work culture of long hours and limited work-life balance are making parenting difficult. Gender inequality puts the childcare burden almost entirely on women. But more women are opting for education, careers, and independence. This leads to delays or rejections of traditional family models.

Labour shortages hit Japan economy

With lesser young people adding to the workforce every year, sectors such as manufacturing, construction, agriculture, caregiving, and services are seeing labour shortages. Production capacity is going down. Supply chains are strained. Costs for businesses are increasing.

A rapidly ageing population puts pressure on public finances

As of 2025, Japanese aged above 65 accounted for nearly 29 per cent of the total population. The fewer people in the workforce are support rising pension, healthcare, and eldercare expenses of the government. Domestic consumption is weak,as there are fewer young families.

Long-term economic growth and innovation could be dampened by these factors.

Immigration: A cautious approach for replacement population

Japan is making cautious steps towards immigration as a possible population replacement mechanism.

Foreign workers are at a record high in Japan. Visa programmes for skilled and semi-skilled workers have been expanded, in industries with acute labour shortages. For instance, the government recently proposed accepting up to 1.23 million foreign workers by fiscal 2028 under a new Employment for Skill Development system and other programmes.

Immigration is framed as a labour solution rather than a path to large-scale permanent settlement, meaning, foreigners can work but not necessarily start families.

This is due to cultural concerns, language barriers, and political sensitivities. There are fears that the gradual replacement migration could alter the cultural fabric of a society long defined by homogeneity.

Also read: Japan confronts labor shortages as elderly population reaches record high

Will Japan economy fail without enough people to run its future economy?

A total economic collapse is unlikely, but Japan faces the real risk of stagnation. The country is a technological powerhouse, leading in automation and robotics.

This can partially compensate for labour shortages. But machines cannot fully replace human workers, especially in sectors like healthcare, education, and service industries that rely on human interaction and connection.

Japan’s population crisis is no longer a distant problem but clear and present danger. How the country balances automation, social reform, and immigration will determine whether this population timebomb leads to managed adaptation or economic gloom.