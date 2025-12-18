/Japan Woman Marries AI ChatGPT Partner After Breaking Engagement With Fiance

In a striking example of how technology is reshaping intimacy, a 32-year-old Japanese woman has held a wedding ceremony with her AI-generated partner. Yurina Noguchi married “Klaus”, a virtual persona she created using ChatGPT, during a traditional-style ceremony in western Japan. The groom appeared on a smartphone screen, with vows generated by AI and read aloud by a wedding planner, while augmented reality glasses were used to stage the ritual and photographs. The marriage has no legal standing, but Noguchi says the emotional bond feels real and more peaceful than past human relationships. Experts say the case reflects Japan’s growing emotional attachment to digital companions, raising ethical questions about loneliness, dependency and the future of human relationships in an AI-driven world.