Japan’s birthrate has plunged to a new low, with only 720,988 babies born in 2024, marking the ninth consecutive year of decline, according to data released by the health ministry on February 27.

Despite government efforts to reverse the trend, the number of births dropped by 5 per cent from the previous year. Meanwhile, deaths in the country surged to a record 1.62 million, meaning that more than two people died for every newborn. The widening gap between births and deaths underscores the country’s deepening demographic crisis.

South Korea shows signs of reversal

While Japan struggles to curb its population decline, neighbouring South Korea recorded its first fertility rate increase in nine years. The country’s birthrate rose from 0.72 in 2023 to 0.75 in 2024, an early indication that policy interventions may be making an impact.

South Korea’s government has focused on initiatives such as childcare support, work-life balance measures, and affordable housing to encourage families to have more children. Experts believe these steps, along with corporate policies promoting family life, played a role in the slight uptick.

Marriage trends linked to falling birthrate

Japan’s fertility rate stood at 1.20 births per woman in 2023. Experts point to declining marriages as a key factor in the shrinking birthrate.

Although marriages saw a slight increase of 2.2 per cent in 2024, reaching 499,999, this comes after years of sharp declines, including a 12.7 per cent drop in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Economist Takumi Fujinami from the Japan Research Institute warned that the effects of this decline could continue into 2025. In Japan, births outside of marriage remain rare, making the falling marriage rate a direct contributor to the low birthrate.

Challenges ahead for Japan

Despite implementing various policies to boost birth rates, Japan has yet to see any significant improvement. Experts warn that unless major structural issues—such as economic stability, job security, and gender equality—are addressed, the population decline will continue.

