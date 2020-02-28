Death toll in Delhi violence climbs to 42

The death toll in Delhi's communal violence climbed to 42, news agency ANI reported on Friday after four more fatalities being recorded at the city's GTB Hospital.

More than 200 people were injured after rival groups clashed in Delhi's northeast district over the Citizenship Amendment Act. The communal riots led to the arson and vandalism a sit continued for a few days.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press briefing announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25,000 cash for each person whose house was completely burnt down or substantially burnt down while the homeless people have been moved to shelter homes.

The areas affected include Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.

The deceased also include a police head constable and Intelligence Bureau officer, Ankit Sharma.

Over 500 people have been arrested so far in relation to the violence, police said earlier.

On Thursday in a statement, the home ministry announced a relaxation of prohibitory order under section 144 of CrPC for 10 hours after no major incident was reported.

Further arrests would be made in the course of the investigation, the MHA had said.

Meanwhile, opposition party leaders on Friday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention for the establishment of peace and restoration of normalcy in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati had also written a letter to President Kovind, demanding a high-level judicial inquiry under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge into the North-East Delhi violence, which she compared to 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi-led delegation had met Kovind earlier this week demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation.