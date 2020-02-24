One policeman killed in clashes during CAA protests in Delhi

A Delhi police official was killed during clashes with protesters over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act(CAA) in the national capital on Monday.

Also Read: Supreme Court adjourns Shaheen Bagh case to February 26

The head constable Ratan Lal belonged to Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri.

Amid the protests in Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Amit Sharma was injured.

Amit Sharma reportedly suffered injuries on his head and hand and has been hospitalised. Several other police personnel were also injured in the clashes with vehicles and shops destroyed.

As the violence erupted, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to restore law and order in the wake of violence in parts of northeast Delhi.

Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in.

I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 24, 2020 ×

"Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in, the Delhi chie minister said, adding,"I sincerely urge Hon'ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations (sic)," the Delhi chief minister said in a tweet.

