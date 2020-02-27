Two special investigation teams formed to invetigate Delhi violence as death toll rises to 38

The death toll due to Delhi violence rose to 38 on Thursday as more people succumbed to their injuries in the hospitals.

Violent clashes erupted in the parts of the northeast area of Delhi last week after rival groups clashed over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The clashes led to widespread vandalism and arson for over three days injuring over 200 people.

Two Special Investigation Team (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police Crime Branch to investigate the violence in the northeast district. The teams, constituted under DCP Joy Tirkey and DCP Rajesh Deo, will immediately take over the investigation od the cases related to the Delhi riots.

Also read: One policeman killed in clashes during CAA protests in Delhi

Briefing the media regarding the security situation, MS Randhawa, Delhi Police PRO, described the situation normal and informed that "adequate forces have been deployed" under security measures.

"Adequate forces have been deployed. Forty-eight FIRs registered so far, more FIRs are being registered as we are getting more info," Randhawa also said.

Also read: Amit Shah chairs meet with Kejriwal, others to discuss situation in Delhi

Meanwhile, Police also registered an FIR under section 302 IPC (Punishment for murder) at Dayalpur police station; news agency ANI reported that AAP Councilor Tahir Hussain is also named in the FIR.

Charges were filed after the allegations claiming that Hussain was behind the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer, who was found dead in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area. Hussain has rejected the allegations.

Ankit Sharma, 26, had gone missing on Tuesday and his body was found in a drain near his home in on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi high court on Wednesday gave four weeks to the central government to file its response in the Delhi violence case.

The High Court also allowed impleadment of Centre as a party in the case seeking lodging of FIRs and arrests in northeast Delhi violence over Citizenship Amendment Act.

The division bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel scheduled the matter for hearing on April 13.