Amit Shah chairs meet with Kejriwal, others to discuss situation in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and prevailing situation in North East Delhi areas.

Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari, Rambir Singh Bidhuri and others are also present in the meeting.

As many as seven persons were killed and over 100 injured in violent incidents reported from the North-East district of the national capital on Monday, police said.

The violence occurred after clashes took place between the pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters at various places in the area on Monday.

A statement from the Delhi Police said, "A total of seven deaths were reported - one police personnel and six civilians have lost their lives."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting late Monday night with senior Delhi Police officers and top Home Ministry officials on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital.