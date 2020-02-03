Amid anti-CAA protests in Delhi, third firing incident takes place within a week

A firing incident took place near gate number five of Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday night.

According to the Coordination Committee of the University, two unidentified people on a scooter fired the shots.

No injuries have been reported in the incident so far.

Delhi Police did not find any bullet shells from the site where the firing was reported.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway in the firing incident which was reported near Gate number 5 at the university.

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jagdish Yadav said that "Statements have been recorded. On their basis, FIR has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 307/34 and Section 27 of the Arms Act."

He said that a team will go to the spot and collect the CCTV footage from Gate Number 5 and 7.

"Further details which will come out will be included in the FIR. Action will be taken," the ACP said.

A statement made by an eyewitness in the FIR said, "On Sunday, at around 11:30 pm, at gate number seven, two people in a two-wheeler were approaching towards the Jamia University. The person on the pillion seat stood up and shot a bullet. They later escaped towards Holy Family Hospital."

This is the third firing incident in the national capital in the last few days.

On January 30, a juvenile brandished a country-made pistol and fired at and injured a Jamia student named Shadab Farooq, who was part of the group that was protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) near the university.

The juvenile has been sent to 14-day protective custody by the Juvenile Justice Board.

On February 1, a man, identified as Kapil Gujjar, fired aerial shots at an anti-CAA protest site in Shaheen Bagh.

Gujjar's weapon had been seized and he was sent on police remand for two days by a Delhi court.

No injuries were reported in that incident.