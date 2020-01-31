President Ramnath Kovid hails Citizenship Amendment Act, calls it a 'historic law'

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday called the Citizenship Amendment Act a historic law during his address to a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament.

"The Citizenship Amendment Act is a historic law. It has fulfilled wishes of our founding fathers including Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

He also said that debate and discussion on any issue strengthen democracy while violence during protests weaken it.

In a reference to abrogation of Article 370, Kovind said there is happiness among people of India that people in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have got rights on par with the rest of the country.



The President said Parliament has created a record in the first seven months of the new government headed by Narendra Modi by enacting several landmark legislations.



"My government is taking strong steps for making this decade as India's decade and this century as India's century," he said.