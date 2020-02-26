Delhi violence: US issues advisory for its citizens as death toll rises to 27

The situation is totally under control, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said on Wednesday as he visited the riot-affected areas of Delhi's northeast district.

Violent clashes erupted in the parts of the northeast area of Delhi after rival groups clashed over the Citizenship Amendment Act. The clashes led to widespread vandalism and arson for over two days while at least 27 people lost their lives. Over 200 were also injured.

"The situation is totally under control. People are satisfied. I have confidence in law enforcement agencies. Police is doing its work," Doval said after his interacted with local residents in Jaffrabad and Seelampur.

"People have a sense of unity among them, there is no enmity. A few criminals do things like this (spread violence), people are trying to isolate them. Police is here and doing its work. We are here as per the orders of Home Minister and Prime Minister," Doval also said.

The NSA also held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya at the home ministry and briefed about the security situation.

The Delhi Police has arrested 106 people for their alleged involvement in the violence and registered 18 FIRs, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

"No untoward incident was reported on Wednesday and PCR calls from North East Delhi have reduced," Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mandeep Singh Randhawa told reporters.

Police also released two helpline numbers -- 011-22829334, 22829335 -- for people to reach out during distress and any information related to violence.

All those miscreants who created trouble are being identified and there is CCTV footage and strong evidence, he said.

Sufficient force was deployed in the area besides the additional paramilitary force. Senior officers were on the spot and closely monitoring the situation, he added.

Route marches were conducted by senior officers in the area and drone surveillance was also carried out extensively, he said.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the violence, the United States embassy issued an advisory in which it told its citizens to "exercise caution" and avoid all-violence affected areas.

"It is important that you monitor local media outlets for updates on demonstrations, road and Metro closures, and possible curfews. The Government of India-imposed law that prohibits political gatherings of four or more people – known as Section 144 – remains in effect in certain areas," the advisory read.

In a list of precautionary measures, the embassy asked its citizens to "avoid locations where heavy traffic or road closures or protests are expected, keep a low profile, be aware of your surroundings, monitor local media for updates and to follow the instructions of the local authorities."

The NSA also held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya at the home ministry and briefed about the situation.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia after visited the riot-affected areas and took stock of the situation after the High Court's order.

He also announced a compensation of Rs 1 Crore and a job to a member of Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal's family after he was killed in the violence

"I want to assure the family of Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal ji that we will take care of them," Kejriwal said in Delhi Assembly.