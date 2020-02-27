Delhi violence: High Court makes Centre party in case seeking FIR over hate speech; death toll rise to 34

The Delhi high court on Wednesday gave four weeks to the central government to file its response in the Delhi violence case.

The High Court also allowed impleadment of Centre as a party in the case seeking lodging of FIRs and arrests in northeast Delhi violence over Citizenship Amendment Act.

The division bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel scheduled the matter for hearing on April 13.

During the hearing, Delhi Police also informed the court that so far they have filed 48 FIRs and made a "conscious decision" to not file an FIR for hate against anyone at this state as it will "not help in restoring peace and normalcy in Delhi".

Violent clashes erupted in the parts of the northeast area of Delhi last week after rival groups clashed over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The clashes led to widespread vandalism and arson for over three days now while at least 34 people lost their lives. Over 200 were injured.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the situation is under control and is moving towards normalcy.

The law and order situation and traffic in violence-affected parts of Delhi is normal and peaceful, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Narendra Singh Bundela also said.

"The situation is quite normal and peaceful as far as security and traffic are concerned. We have held talks and conducted patrols with people of all communities. Services such as road cleaning have resumed and traffic flow is normal," Bundela told ANI here.



On Thursday, the High Court had expressed anguish over the delay in action by the law enforcement agencies in containing violence and directed the Delhi Police to examine the videos related to hate speeches by political leaders which allegedly led the violence in northeast Delhi.

"We cannot let another 1984 happen in this country; not under the watch of this Court," the court said.

"We are surprised at the conduct of the police," Justice Muralidhar said while advising the police commissioner to register an FIR against the leaders.