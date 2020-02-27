Section 144 to be relaxed for next 10 hours in riot-affected areas: Home Ministry

No major incident was reported from the northeast district of Delhi in the last 36 hours, the Home Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry issued a statement around 10 PM after Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation in the violence-hit parts of the city in a meeting with seniors officials and the top police brass.

The ministry said there was no major incident in last 36 hours in any affected police station of Delhi's northeast district, while 514 suspects were either arrested or detained for questioning.

Further arrests would be made in the course of the investigation, the MHA said.

Prohibitory orders imposed under section 144 of the CrPC will be relaxed for a total of 10 hours Friday in view of the improvement in the situation, it said.

Violent clashes erupted in the parts of the northeast area of Delhi last week after rival groups clashed over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The clashes led to widespread vandalism and arson for over three days now while at least 38 people lost their lives. Over 200 were injured.

On investigation carried by Delhi police, the ministry said, "So far, 48 FIRs, pertaining to clashes, loss of lives/property, etc have already been registered and further FIRs would be registered in due course. Police has detained/arrested 514 suspects for questioning so far."

Two Special Investigation Team (SIT) have also been constituted under the Delhi Police Crime Branch to investigate the violence in the northeast district. The teams, constituted under DCP Joy Tirkey and DCP Rajesh Deo, will immediately take over the investigation od the cases related to the Delhi riots.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi high court on Wednesday gave four weeks to the central government to file its response in the Delhi violence case.

The High Court also allowed impleadment of Centre as a party in the case seeking lodging of FIRs and arrests in northeast Delhi violence over Citizenship Amendment Act.

The division bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel scheduled the matter for hearing on April 13.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party suspended its councillor, Tahir Hussain, until police complete the investigating into the allegations that he was behind the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer, who was found dead in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area.

Hussain has rejected the allegations.