Dead body found locked in Indian train toilet after travelling for over 560 miles

In a shocking incident, a dead body was found inside the toilet of a train in India and apparently travelled undetected for 900 kilometres (560 miles). The police believe the man boarded the train days before it set off from Bihar and died inside the lavatory after locking the door.

Officials broke open the door after passengers started complaining about the smell. By that time, the Saharsa–Amritsar Jan Sewa Express had already travelled for around 24 hours. They then talked with other travellers to ascertain the man's identity, leading to a five-hour delay before it started again for Amritsar. The discovery was made in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

"We still don't know anything about the man," Railway police officer Ram Sahay said.

"He likely entered the train when it was still parked in the yard and died on his own two or three days before the body was discovered," he said.

"He possibly slipped into a coma", a doctor at the railway hospital told the media.

The police are trying to find out who the man was and have distributed his missing posters in the area around the railway station in Bihar.

Saharsa is in the eastern part of the Indian state of Bihar. Unidentified dead bodies are not uncommon in the country. The police usually tries to search for the relatives for three days, before cremating them.

(With inputs from agencies)