Dead body with an oxygen cylinder found in aircraft's undercarriage at Frankfurt airport

On Thursday (October 27), a body was discovered in the aircraft's undercarriage after it arrived from Tehran.

The Frankfurt airport authorities in a statement said that during a maintenance check at 5:30 am, the staff members discovered a male body. They further claimed that the body was found with an oxygen cylinder next to it.

The German police and Lufthansa confirmed the news that a dead body was found during the daily inspection of an Airbus A340-300 after it landed, CNN reported.

Following the death of Mahsa Amini,22, raged protests not just in Iran but in places like Berlin as well. Thousands of protesters marched through Berlin to support the ongoing anti-gov demonstrations.

In response to Iran's deteriorating human rights, Germany plans to take restrictive measures including imposing restrictions on their travel.

However, Mehr News cited that Iran's foreign ministry summoned Germany's ambassador to Tehran, Hans-Udo Muzel, on Thursday morning and accused Berlin of meddling in its internal affairs.

The German Foreign Ministry stated that the Iranian ambassador was summoned.

Further investigations are in process.

(With inputs from agencies)

