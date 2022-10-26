Body of 54-year-old woman found inside stomach of seven-metre long python in Indonesia

The people on the island of Sumatra in Indonesia were left stunned as a woman was found dead in the stomach of a seven-metre-long python. The 54-year-old woman, who was identified as Jahrah, was a plantation worker in the Jambi province and her body was found on the same rubber plantation.

“When the security team and residents conducted a search around the rubber plantation, they found a python that was seven metres long. It is this snake that is suspected of preying on the victim. After we caught him, we found the victim’s body in the snake’s stomach,” the local police chief told the Detik news site.

Jahrah was reported missing by her husband on Sunday and the authorities started searching the area.

The search parties found various parts of her clothing scattered around the plantation and when the python was spotted in the area, the authorities decided to catch it for investigation.

The snake was captured by the locals on Monday and they went on to kill it and open its stomach. The media reports claimed that the body of the woman was found inside the stomach of the snake.

According to experts, pythons generally target smaller prey but as they keep growing, they start looking for bigger sources of nutrition and humans can become their targets at that point.

Reports of pythons attacking humans are quite rare. In 2018, a woman was swallowed by a python in Sulawesi and in 2019, a farmer became the victim of a python in the village of Sulabiro.