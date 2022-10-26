Iran: At least 15 killed in a 'terrorist attack' in Shiraz shrine

In Iran, at least 15 people were killed in an attack on a major Shiite holy site in the southern city of Shiraz, the state-run media reported.

Three armed men had entered the shrine at 5:45pm (local time), a media outlet associated with Iran's judiciary said.

IRNA said the attackers acted as "Takfiri terrorists" - a reference to Sunni extremists such as Islamic State militants.

(more to follow)

