Iran: At least 15 killed in a 'terrorist attack' in Shiraz shrine

People march down the highway toward the Aychi Cemetery, where Mahsa Amini is buried, near Saqez, Iran, in this screengrab taken from a social media video released October 26, 2022. Photograph:( Reuters )
Three armed men had entered the shrine at 5:45pm (local time), a media outlet associated with Iran's judiciary said
In Iran, at least 15 people were killed in an attack on a major Shiite holy site in the southern city of Shiraz, the state-run media reported.
Three armed men had entered the shrine at 5:45pm (local time), a media outlet associated with Iran's judiciary said.
IRNA said the attackers acted as "Takfiri terrorists" - a reference to Sunni extremists such as Islamic State militants.
(more to follow)
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.