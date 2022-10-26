Iran: At least 15 killed in a 'terrorist attack' in Shiraz shrine

Tehran, Iran Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 09:17 PM(IST)

People march down the highway toward the Aychi Cemetery, where Mahsa Amini is buried, near Saqez, Iran, in this screengrab taken from a social media video released October 26, 2022. Photograph:( Reuters )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Three armed men had entered the shrine at 5:45pm (local time), a media outlet associated with Iran's judiciary said 

In Iran, at least 15 people were killed in an attack on a major Shiite holy site in the southern city of Shiraz, the state-run media reported. 

Three armed men had entered the shrine at 5:45pm (local time), a media outlet associated with Iran's judiciary said. 

IRNA said the attackers acted as "Takfiri terrorists" - a reference to Sunni extremists such as Islamic State militants. 

(more to follow)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Read in App