A woman in Australia, who has confessed to killing her longtime partner with an axe, previously searched on Google about parts of body that should be targetted in order to kill a person, according to statement presented to a court in Sydney.

At the time of the murder, the woman had a previous apprehended violence order (AVO) against her after her partner told her in past that she attacked him with a meat cleaver.

The man in turn, had three convictions of use of violence against her.

The woman has pleaded guilty to the murder. She attacked her partner when he was lying down looking at his iPad in September 2020.

Earlier, the woman had made Google searches “can you kill someone with hot boiling water” and “is it really easy to murder somebody with a knife.”

Before the actual murder, she did more searches, one of them was, “What is the fastest part of body to kill someone with the axe.”

The woman kept a cab waiting when she bought a half-axe. Later she sent texts to people that said “You guys might hear something on the news I might be in prison I can’t deal with it any more.”

After the murder, the woman went to the police and confessed to the crime. But she concocted a story of her partner having drawn out a knife.

