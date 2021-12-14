Covid's Omicron variant: Four new cases identified in India’s capital

Even as the country is witnessing a drop in the number of coronavirus cases, four new cases of Omicron variant have come up in India’s national capital, New Delhi. The total number of such cases has reached six in the city.

The new variant, which was first detected in southern Africa, has been a cause of concern as the experts are still ascertaining its effect on the pandemic.

Several countries have also taken numerous measures to keep a check on the spread of this variant. Still, it has been reported in various nations around the world.

The six patients with Omicron variant of coronavirus in Delhi had mild symptoms. One of them has already recovered.

"Four new Omicron cases were detected, taking the total number of cases to six. Of the six cases, one patient has been discharged from the hospital. Currently, 35 Covid positive patients and three suspected cases are admitted in LNJP hospital," said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The first patient with Omicron variant of the city has been discharged from hospital, said officials on Tuesday.

India has registered 5,784 new coronavirus infections. It is the lowest tally in 571 days. The active cases have also declined to 88,993, which is the lowest in 563 days, as per the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

