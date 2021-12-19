Covid test, self-declaration and more: What travellers should know before entering India

If you are an international traveller who is planning to come to India, the Government of India has issued a circular dated December 14, 2021 that has to be adhered to by all incoming passengers.

India has recently extended air transport pacts to nearly 33 countries in total, of which Australia is the latest addition. As per the latest guidelines, all incoming passengers coming to India from "at-risk countries" have to compulsorily show a negative Covid test to be allowed to enter the country.

Here are some of the frequently asked questions that the incoming passengers should know about.

What is the process for incoming international travellers?

Passengers have to first submit a self-declaration (health) form on the Air Suvidha portal or on this link.

After that, passengers need to submit a negative RT-PCR Covid test report. This test should have been conducted maximum within 72 hours before the originating flight.

Passengers will be subjected to a self-funded Covid test upon arriving at the Indian airport.

Once the negative report has been checked by officials, passengers will be allowed to continue their journey.

All passengers are instructed to home-quarantine for at least seven days, even after testing negative for COVID-19. The passengers have to be re-tested on the eighth day and need to produce a negative test to be able to then mingle with others in the country.

If any passenger tests positive for coronavirus, they are then taken into quarantine by the airport authorities and a different process is carried out for those infected.

What is the cost for Covid tests?

Travellers who opt for rapid test will have to pay nearly INR 3,500 and should expect to wait up to 1.5 hours for result. People opting for PCR test will have to pay INR 500 and will get their result in nearly five hours.

What about international travellers arriving at sea or land ports?

International travellers arriving in India through sea and land ports will also follow the same process and protocol, except that online registration for such passengers is not yet available. These travellers will have to submit their negative RT-PCR test to authorities upon arriving at the port.

Meanwhile, land borders with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar and Nepal in East and North East India remain closed or heavily secured.

Are flights operative between India and UK?

The usual scheduled flights (from pre-Covid times) remain suspended given the rapid Omicron spread in the latter. However, a select number of flights have been given the permission to operate, provided all protocols are strictly followed.

Are flights operative between India and Canada?

Flights are operational under the ongoing air bubble and government-initiated ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ between Indian and Canada. The ‘on arrival’ process remains the same, cutting down an earlier stated 14 day quarantine to seven days.