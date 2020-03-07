COVID-19: PM Modi asks people to practice Namaste over handshake     

As the number of coronavirus cases surged past 31 in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sent out a message to people of the country to practice basic hygiene, not believe in rumours and avoid unnecessary contact with people by practising traditional Namaste over a handshake.

Interacting with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana, PM spoke on the coronavirus spread and the precautions required to be taken.

Modi urged people to not to believe in hearsay and rumours.

''I request people to not believe in hearsay and rumours on what to do and what not to do on coronavirus, whatever doubts you have please consult your doctor,'' he said.

India remains on high alert as the coronavirus cases surged to 31 yesterday.

Jan Aushadhi Diwas is not just a day to celebrate a scheme, but a day to connect with millions of Indians, millions of families, who have got great relief because of this scheme, he said.



Meanwhile, Union health minister issued a notification asking people to avoid mass gathering while the Indian army is preparing for emergency response for tackling the COVID-19 outbreak.