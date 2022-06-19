COVID-19: India records 12,899 new cases and 15 deaths

India recorded 12,899 new Covid cases and 15 deaths on Sunday (June 19). The total number of infections reached 4,32,96,692 with 72,424 active cases and the death toll rose to 5,24,855 as per the figures updated by the Union Health Ministry. The 15 deaths include seven people in Kerala, three in Delhi, two in Maharashtra and one each in Punjab, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The Covid caseload increased by 4,366 in 24 hours. According to the ministry, the daily positivity rate was 2.89 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 2.50 per cent. The total number of patients who have recovered from the illness has risen to 4,26,99,363. The state wide vaccination push has resulted in the administration of 196.14 crore Covid vaccine doses, reported by PTI.

The national capital, Delhi recorded 1,534 new cases and three deaths with a positivity rate of 7.72 per cent on Saturday (June 18). The state recorded its highest number of cases in nearly four months a day earlier with one death and an 8.18 per cent positivity rate.

Also read | Fresh fears of 4th wave? India logs 12,000+ Covid cases for 2nd day in a row

The infection count in Maharashtra has risen to 7,18,884 with the addition of 837 new Covid cases. According to the officials, the latest instances were recorded on Saturday (June 18). The Covid mortality rate stayed at 1.67 per cent.

Watch | India witnesses surge in covid cases, positivity rate stands at 2.73%

Tamil Nadu, which is currently dealing with a surge in the number of daily coronavirus cases, added 596 new cases on Saturday (June 18) which includes four returnees from foreign travel bringing the total number to 34,60,182.

Also read | COVID-19: India reports more than 12,000 new infections and 11 fatalities

According to a Health department bulletin, West Bengal recorded 288 new covid cases on Saturday (June 18) bringing the total number of cases to 20,21,555. While on the other hand, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded new nine Covid cases, six less than the previous day bringing the tally to 10,088, as per the health department officials.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

(With inputs from agencies)