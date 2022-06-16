COVID-19: India reports more than 12,000 new infections and 11 fatalities

India reported 12,213 Covid infection cases and 11 fatalities in a single day—a 38.4 per cent rise after nearly four months, as per the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

In a span of 24 hours, the total number of Covid infections increased to 4,32,57,6730 and the death toll to 5,28,803. The active infection caseload has grown by 4,578 cases. The active cases account for 0.13 per cent of all infections, with a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.65 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of persons who have recovered has risen to 4,26,74,712 with a 1.21 per cent fatality rate.

Maharashtra and Kerala were among the states that witnessed the highest surge in the country. Maharashtra recorded 4,024 new cases, while Kerala saw 3,488 new infections. The two states also have the highest overall cases.

The national capital Delhi, too, has been witnessing a surge, with the COVID-19 tally increasing by more than 1,000 fresh infections for a second straight day on Wednesday. As many as 1,375 people tested positive in a span of 24 hours.

Eastern West Bengal state also recorded a surge in cases with 230 new infections recorded on Wednesday—95 more than the previous day—as per the health bulletin. This is the first time in two and a half months that the state has surpassed 200 cases.

Telangana reported 205 additional Covid cases on Wednesday (June 15), bringing the total number of cases in the state to 7,95,008.

The number of patients infected with the infection in Andaman and Nicobar Islands increased to 10,063 on Thursday (June 16).

