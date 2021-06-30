COVID-19: India extends ban on international flights till July 31

The ban on international commercial flights has been extended by the Indian government until July 31, according to a circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday.

After a 15-month break, the restriction on scheduled international flights was set to be lifted on June 30.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs 1ST of 31st July, 2021," the DGCA circular said.

The ban, however, will not apply to DGCA-approved foreign all-cargo operations flights.

It further stated that the competent authorities may, on a case-by-case basis, authorise international scheduled flights on certain routes.

Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India from March 23, 2020.

Special international flights, however, have been running under the Vande Bharat Mission since May of last year, and under bilateral "air bubble" agreements with a few countries since July.



