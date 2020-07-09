COVID-19: Death toll in Mumbai crosses 5,000; Delhi reports 2,187 cases in 24 hours

India's financial capital Mumbai reported 1,282 coronavirus cases and 68 deaths taking the total number of cases in the city to 88,795.

The death toll due to the virus in the city has surged to 5,129 with 23,915 active cases.

Also Read: Three-day lockdown in Uttar Pradesh from July 10

Maharashtra recorded 6,875 new coronavirus cases and 219 deaths taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 2,30,599 with 93,652 active cases. The death toll due to the virus the state has risen to 9,667.

The death toll due to the virus in the city has surged to 5,129 with 23,915 active cases.

India's capital reported 2,187 coronavirus cases in Delhi in the last 24 hours with 45 deaths taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital to 1,07,051.

The death toll due to the virus in Delhi has risen to 3,258 deaths.

Amid the pandemic, the Telangana government said it has cancelled intermediate supplementary exams.

"The 1,47,000 students who have failed in the second year, will be declared pass under the 'compartment' category," Telangana education minister Sabita Indira Reddy said.

In West Bengal, 1,088 coronavirus cases were reported with 27 deaths taking the total number of cases to 25,911. The death toll due to the virus in the state has risen to 854.

Karantaka's Mysore palace was closed after after relative of a palace employee tested positive for the virus even as the state recorded 2,228 new coronavirus cases and 17 deaths taking the total number of cases to 31,105. The death toll in the state due to the virus has risen to 486.