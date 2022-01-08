Covaxin booster offers long-term protection against severe Covid infection: Bharat Biotech

Indian biotech firm Bharat Biotech on Saturday claimed that its Covid vaccine, Covaxin, offered long-term protection against severe Covid disease when used as a booster dose during the clinical trial.

The Hyderabad-based company said it found encouraging results after a booster dose was given to trial participants six months from the day they received their second dose

“Six months after a two-dose BBV152 vaccination series cell-mediated immunity and neutralising antibodies to both homologous (D614G) and heterologous strains (Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Delta plus) persisted above baseline, although the magnitude of the responses had declined.”

Furthermore, neutralising antibodies against homologous and heterologous SARS-CoV-2 variants increased from 19 to 265 folds after a third vaccination, it added.

Booster BBV152 vaccination, also known as Covaxin, is safe and may be necessary to ensure persistent immunity to prevent breakthrough infections, the company added.

“These trial results provide a strong foundation towards our goal to provide Covaxin as a booster dose,” Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella said.

“Our goal of developing a global vaccine against COVID-19 has been achieved with Covaxin indicated for adults, children, two dose primary and booster doses. This enables use of the vaccine as a universal vaccine,” he said.

Ella said that the third dose of Covaxin would be beneficial to maintain the highest levels of protection.

Bharat Biotech noted that Covaxin is formulated uniquely such that the same dosage can be administered to adults and children alike.

Meanwhile, India administered 9 million vaccines in the past 24 hours, taking India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage to 150 million till 7 am on Saturday.

India’s recovery rate now stands at 97.30 per cent.