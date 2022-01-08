India reports over 1,41,900 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

India on Saturday reported 1,41,986 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours along with 285 fatalities.

India's health ministry reported the daily positivity case had risen to 9.28 per cent in the country. The number of recoveries stands at 40,895, India's health officials said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 4,72,169.

The number of Omicron cases has risen to 3,071 and spread to 27 states including Union Territories with 1,203 recoveries.

India's western state of Maharashtra which has been hit hard with the virus reported 876 Omicron cases followed by India's capital Delhi with 513 Omicron cases.

Maharashtra reported a surge in coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with 40,925 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths. The state health department said there are 1,41,492 active cases.

India capital Delhi reported 17,335 new coronavirus cases on Friday with nine deaths, health officials said while informing that the positivity cases had risen to 17.73 per cent. There were nine COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, India's southern state of Tamil Nadu reported 8,981 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours with eight deaths. The state health department said there are 30,817 active cases so far along with 984 recoveries.

