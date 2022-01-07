Covid: India’s third wave surpasses first, second to reach 1,00,000 mark in just 8 days

India has witnessed an unprecedented surge in the number of coronavirus cases recently. The time taken to reach 1,00,000 mark in the third wave has surpassed the same in first wave (100 days) and second wave (47 days).

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also expressed concern over the rise in Omicron cases at global level.

This comes as several studies call the variant to be milder. But the rise shows that there is also a need to follow utmost precautions to keep a check on the spread of coronavirus cases.

On Friday, India witnessed the highest surge in coronavirus cases by recording 1,17,100 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 28 per cent since Thursday. The country had recorded 90,928 coronavirus cases on January 6.

The number of Omicron cases has risen to 3,007 in the country and it has now spread to 27 states including union territories, the health ministry said.

Health authorities also recorded 302 fatalities taking the total death toll to 4,83,178 in the country. The number of active cases stands at 3,71,363 in India.

The health ministry informed the daily positivity rate has risen to 7.74 per cent.

