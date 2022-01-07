In gunfight, three terrorists killed in India’s J&K

In a gunfight with the security forces, three terrorists have been killed in the Chadoora area in central Kashmir's Budgam district in India, said officials on Friday.

"Three terrorists killed in encounter. Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered," Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Twitter citing Inspector General Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar.

Also Read: COVID-19 cases at new high in Mumbai; nearly 1 in 3 test results positive

The gunfight had started between the terrorists and security forces on Thursday. This happened as a joint team of the police and the security forces had cordoned off an area while launching a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

When the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they were met with heavy fire, which led to the encounter.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two terrorists of TRF and two terror associates of the same outfit. The terrorists were arrested in Srinagar's Barzulla area after a barricade was laid by the police along with the CRPF.

Also Read | Digital payments without the internet: All you need to know

"The arrested terrorists have been identified as Suhail Qadir Khanday S/O Ghulam Qadir Khanday R/O Tral Pulwama (Active Terrorist) and Suhail Mushtaq Waza S/O Mushtaq Ahmed Waza R/O Nikloora Pulwama (active terrorist)," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

They also recovered two pistols, along with two magazines and 30 rounds, from the spot.

Following the arrest of the two terrorists, J&K Police received information about two other terror suspects. Both terrorist suspects were captured in Srinagar later that day.

(With inputs from agencies)