Could technical snag at Delhi airport have been prevented? Report claims air traffic controllers flagged issue in July

Published: Nov 09, 2025, 07:58 IST | Updated: Nov 09, 2025, 07:58 IST
Representative image. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The ATC Guild of India said air traffic controllers raised concerns, pointing out the need for upgrades at the airport to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in July. However, their suggestions were not acted upon, they alleged.

After a major technical snag at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, an air traffic controllers’ organisation reportedly said that the system failure incident could have been prevented. This comes after operations were severely affected at the Delhi Airport on Friday (Nov 7), resulting in more than 800 flights being delayed. Reports suggest that the ATC Guild of India said air traffic controllers raised concerns, pointing out the need for upgrades at the airport to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in July. However, their suggestions were not acted upon, they alleged.

