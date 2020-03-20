Coronavirus in India: Complete shutdown in Mumbai, malls closed in Delhi

Maharashtra government on Friday ordered complete shutdown in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as coronavirus cases in the state continue to rise.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: State government has ordered complete shutdown in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, except essential services and public transport. This is not a holiday, avoid crowding. Banks to remain open in the state. #Coronavirus

"In Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur - which have international airports, all shops (other than essentials) and offices to remain closed till March 31, 2020," Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said.

Thackeray also urged people to remain at home, adding that banks in the state would remain open. He also said that essential services and public transport in Mumbai would remain unaffected.