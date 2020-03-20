Coronavirus in India: Complete shutdown in Mumbai, malls closed in Delhi

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Mar 20, 2020, 02.07 PM(IST)

Representative Image. Photograph:( IANS )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Thackeray also urged people to remain at home, adding that banks in the state would remain open

Maharashtra government on Friday ordered complete shutdown in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as coronavirus cases in the state continue to rise. 

×

"In Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur - which have international airports, all shops (other than essentials) and offices to remain closed till March 31, 2020," Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said.   

Thackeray also urged people to remain at home, adding that banks in the state would remain open. He also said that essential services and public transport in Mumbai would remain unaffected.  

 

 

Topics