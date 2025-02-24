With a notable drop in air pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday (Feb 24) withdrew Stage 2 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 186—significantly below the Stage 2 threshold of 300—prompted the decision.

Resumption of activities

Following the rollback of Stage 2 measures, several previously restricted activities can now resume:

- Coal and firewood use reinstated: Restaurants and hotels can once again use tandoors.

- Diesel generators permitted: These can be operated without restrictions.

- Construction and industrial activity resume: Sites and units previously halted under Stage 2 curbs can restart operations.

- Interstate buses allowed: Buses from NCR states can now enter Delhi without limitations.

The GRAP system classifies air quality into four stages:

- Stage I (Poor): AQI 201-300

- Stage II (Very Poor): AQI 301-400

- Stage III (Severe): AQI 401-450

- Stage IV (Severe Plus): AQI above 450

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) predict air quality will remain in the "moderate to poor" category in the coming days.

Continued pollution control efforts

Authorities will maintain pollution mitigation efforts despite the relaxation of restrictions, including:

- Mechanised road sweeping and anti-smog gun deployment to control dust levels.

- Water sprinkling in high-pollution areas to minimise airborne particulate matter.

- Ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to discourage diesel generator use.

(With inputs from agencies)

