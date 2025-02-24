Fourteen-year-old Aaryan Shukla from Maharashtra, India, has set six mental mathematics world records in a single day, earning him the title of "the Human Calculator." His achievements, certified by Guinness World Records, include the fastest time to mentally add 100 four-digit numbers (30.9 seconds), 200 four-digit numbers (1 minute, 9.68 seconds), and 50 five-digit numbers (18.71 seconds).

Advertisment

He also recorded the fastest time to multiply two sets of 10 five-digit numbers (51.69 seconds) and two sets of 10 eight-digit numbers (2 minutes, 35.41 seconds). Additionally, he set a record for dividing 10 20-digit numbers by a set of 10-digit numbers in 5 minutes, 42 seconds. His calculations were completed faster than most people can enter numbers into a calculator.

Also read: Who is Dan Bongino, deputy FBI director picked by Donald Trump?

Shukla achieved these records at an event organised by Guinness in Dubai. His record-setting attempts were recorded and are available on the Guinness World Records website. In an interview, he credited his ability to yoga, which he said helps him maintain focus and stay calm. In addition to practising mathematics for five to six hours daily, he spends time on other interests, including reading and video games.

Advertisment

Record breaker

These six records add to Shukla’s previous achievement of the fastest time to add 50 five-digit numbers, set a year ago. His father emphasised that their family does not have a history of exceptional mathematical abilities, describing Aaryan as "a one in a billion kind of person."

Also read: Timothée Chalamet becomes youngest male actor to win SAG Best Actor award for A Complete Unknown

Advertisment

Shukla is among several young mathematicians who have recently gained attention for their work. In 2022, American high school students Ne’Kiya Jackson and Calcea Johnson developed a new proof for the Pythagorean theorem using trigonometry. Their work, previously thought to be impossible, was published in American Mathematical Monthly in 2024, alongside nine other newly developed trigonometric proofs.