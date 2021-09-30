Chinese soldiers building accommodations, military infrastructure along LAC: Report

After reports said hundred soldiers from China had entered India's territory in Uttarakhand last month, latest reports indicate that Chinese troops have been installing missile defence systems and building military infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Chinese troops had reportedly crossed 5 kms into Indian territory in Uttarakhand. The PLA reportedly brought 55 horses as they entered the Indian territory and stayed put for nearly three hours as Indian authorities reached the spot.

Also Read: Chinese troops crossed LAC in Uttarakhand last month

Reports claimed locals first spotted the Chinese soldiers and informed the authorities as the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan border police (ITBP) dispatched their patrol teams.

Watch: How China is stoking tensions at the border again

Chinese soldiers have reportedly built more accommodations for soldiers along the LAC and have built new airstrips and helipads. Chinese Army has also deployed advanced weapons and conducted overnight drills amid de-escalation talks with Indian commanders at the border.

Also Read: In dogfight over Himalayas between India's Rafale vs China's J-20 stealth fighter, who wins?

In at least eight forward locations along the LAC, Chinese troops have reportedly built new modular container-based accommodations at high altitudes. Reports also claim the PLA has deployed S-400 missiles along the border.

In fact, China's Global Times attacked the Indian media for reporting the incident. The state-run newspaper quoted the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying saying that "India has been illegally crossing the line to erode Chinese territory".

In Pics: How India intends to combat China's GJ-1 and GJ-2 armed drones along LAC in eastern Ladakh

"China opposes an arms race aimed at expanding military control in disputed areas, is firmly safeguarding Chinese territorial sovereignty and security and at the same time committed to maintaining peace and stability in the border areas between China and India," Global Times quoted Hua as saying on Wednesday.

(With inputs from Agencies)