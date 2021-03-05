India-China standoff: How India intends to combat China's GJ-1 and GJ-2 armed drones along LAC in eastern Ladakh

GJ-1 and GJ-2 are part of Wing Loong I and Wing Loong II systems capable of striking targets and can launch small air-to-ground missiles.

GJ-1 and GJ-2 armed drones

According to China's state-run Global Times, the People's Liberation Army(PLA) is set to deploy GJ-1 and GJ-2 armed reconnaissance drones along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) as forces from both sides deescalate in eastern Ladakh.

The proposal was reportedly floated by Chinese legislator Hou Yun who is also the country's commander in the PLA. Hou Yun is set to submit the proposal at this year's two sessions.

The Global Times report says PLA could use large, fixed-wing drones like the GJ-1 and GJ-2 armed reconnaissance drones.

