/Chinar Premier League kick-started: Indian Army promotes local talent across Kashmir

The Indian army has kick-started the eleventh edition of Chinar Premier League to engage the youth of Kashmir Valley in various sports activities. Over 64 teams of youngsters are a part of the Chinar Premier League. The Indian Army says its aim is to engage youth of the Valley and foster their talent.

The Chinar Premier League, with the participation of 64 teams from across the valley, especially from the bordering areas and districts, provides a great platform for the young to showcase their talent. The opening match was played at the General Bipin Rawat Stadium, in Baramulla, named in honour of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff.

The league started with a match between BCC Reds and Karnah Tigers, a team representing the last village of India, symbolising the deep grassroots outreach of the tournament.

''This is a big initiative by the Indian Army, We as sports people welcome this initiative, and it's a huge initiative and is a mini-IPL of Kashmir. It covers the whole of Kashmir, which includes teams from Qazigund to Uri and Karnah to Kupwara and Tangmarg. It's a very exciting step, and we also welcome the teams who have joined the tournament. The Indian Army has always been taking such initiatives and creating platforms for the youth,'' said Zubair Dar, BCC Red Captain.

People in huge numbers had come to witness the matches between different teams from across the Valley. The matches are being live-streamed on various social media platforms as well. The locals from North Kashmir have welcomed the step and said this league provides a big platform for the youth to showcase their talent.

''Chinar Premier League was kick-started by the Indian Army, teams from across various parts of the valley are participating in the league. Sports is being promoted nicely by the Indian Army. It's not only a tournament but also a platform for the young to showcase their talent so that they can represent the country at national and International level. These sports activities also keep the youth of the Valley away from drugs,'' said a local.