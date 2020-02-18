China asks India to review measures taken in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak 

China has hoped India will review the measures on people-to-people movement put in by New Delhi in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak

Speaking in New Delhi, Chinese envoy Sun Weidong said, we "hope the Indian side could review the epidemic situation in an objective, rational and calm manner" and implement "the consensus and instructions of the two leaders... resume personal normal exchanges and trade between the two countries".

In a revised travel advisory for coronavirus, India's health ministry had advised Indians to refrain from travelling to China. Also, in the case of travel, on return from China, people could face a quarantine.

The Chinese envoy also thanked the Indian side for the support. He said, "We appreciate and thank the solidarity and support rendered by India."

"At this difficult moment, I am deeply touched by the kindness of Indian friends and I can feel the sincere friendship between the two nations," he said.

Prime Minister Modi had sent a letter of condolence to Chinese President Xi Jinping and lauded the tremendous effort made by the Chinese government to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

The Chinese Embassy has established a contact mechanism with the Indian Health Ministry and is updating on the developments on the epidemic.

On the 80 Indians, mostly students, in Wuhan, the envoy said that his government is taking "good care" of them and the "universities have designated personnel to deliver masks and other protective materials to the students and send food and daily necessities to their residence regularly."

