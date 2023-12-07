LIVE TV
Chennai floods: Army and Navy rescue 4,000 while Air Force, Coast Guard help drop supplies

ChennaiWritten By: Sidharth MPUpdated: Dec 07, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
NDRF rescued a heavily pregnant women from Madipakkam on Tuesday and she delivered a baby girl on Wednesday   Photograph:(WION)

Teams of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Navy (IN), Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been continuously rendering humanitarian aid and assistance to the people

Rescue and relief operations continue in flooded or waterlogged parts of the southern Indian city of Chennai and adjoining regions as of Thursday (Dec 7) afternoon. The operations continue, despite it being more than 60 hours since the last spell of rain, as a result of the severe cyclonic storm Michaung.

The city has been experiencing bright and sunny weather since Tuesday. Teams of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Navy (IN), Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been continuously rendering humanitarian aid and assistance to the people, on the request of the Tamil Nadu government. 

As per the latest information, Indian Army teams have rescued and evacuated more than 3500 people from across flooded localities in Chennai and adjoining areas, whereas the Indian Navy teams have evacuated more than 700. The evacuations by boats have been carried out during day and night time. Additionally, food and water were also supplied via boats, to the residents of localities with severe waterlogging.

Teams of the NDRF had been deployed well before the cyclone and resultant rains, and continue to provide succour to affected people. 

The IAF deployed four Chetak helicopters from the Air Force Station, Tambaram, in Chennai, to air-drop dry food and water supplies provided by the Tamil Nadu Government authorities. The Air Force choppers have been carrying out sorties since Tuesday evening and this effort continues with more than 2.3 tonnes of supplies being dropped.

The Indian Coast Guard also deployed its helicopters, Advanced Light Helicopter Mark III and Chetak for similar efforts in the outskirts of Chennai. Coast Guard ground teams have also been carrying out evacuation via boats. 

The Indian Coast Guard also ensured that no lives or property were lost at sea, during the various stages of the evolution of cyclone Michuang and its impact along the coast of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Working with all stakeholders, the ICG ensured the safe return of nearly 3000 fishing boats. The ICG deployed eight ships and two aircraft for patrolling and maintaining vigil in the waters. 

While large parts of the city and arterial roads have returned to a considerable level of normalcy, there are areas in the city and in the outskirts that still remain waterlogged. Therefore, these areas have been without power supply for more than four days which has caused hardships to the residents there. 

In a heartening incident, the NDRF shared that a nine-month pregnant woman whom they had rescued and hospitalised on Tuesday, delivered a girl baby on Thursday. 

Sidharth MP

The author is Chennai-based reporter with Wion

