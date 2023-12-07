Chennai floods: Army and Navy rescue 4,000 while Air Force, Coast Guard help drop supplies

Rescue and relief operations continue in flooded or waterlogged parts of the southern Indian city of Chennai and adjoining regions as of Thursday (Dec 7) afternoon. The operations continue, despite it being more than 60 hours since the last spell of rain, as a result of the severe cyclonic storm Michaung.

The city has been experiencing bright and sunny weather since Tuesday. Teams of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Navy (IN), Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been continuously rendering humanitarian aid and assistance to the people, on the request of the Tamil Nadu government.

As per the latest information, Indian Army teams have rescued and evacuated more than 3500 people from across flooded localities in Chennai and adjoining areas, whereas the Indian Navy teams have evacuated more than 700. The evacuations by boats have been carried out during day and night time. Additionally, food and water were also supplied via boats, to the residents of localities with severe waterlogging. Over the last 3 days, the #IndianArmy has rescued a total of ~3500 ppl marooned amid #ChennaiFloods #Michaungcyclone



All these rescues happened during day & night- in areas with severe flooding, no lights, poor network..pregnant women, infants & parents, elderly among rescued https://t.co/gEqIDKMlEW — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) December 6, 2023 × Teams of the NDRF had been deployed well before the cyclone and resultant rains, and continue to provide succour to affected people. Indian coast guard helicopters - Chetak and ALH-Mk3 (in video) air dropped food& water supplies at flooded areas in Cholavaram #ChennaiFloods #ChennaiFloodRelief



Ground Teams also involved in rescue



8 ICG ships & 2 aircraft ensured ZERO loss of life & property at sea during… pic.twitter.com/HppoYML9v1 — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) December 6, 2023 × The IAF deployed four Chetak helicopters from the Air Force Station, Tambaram, in Chennai, to air-drop dry food and water supplies provided by the Tamil Nadu Government authorities. The Air Force choppers have been carrying out sorties since Tuesday evening and this effort continues with more than 2.3 tonnes of supplies being dropped.

The Indian Coast Guard also deployed its helicopters, Advanced Light Helicopter Mark III and Chetak for similar efforts in the outskirts of Chennai. Coast Guard ground teams have also been carrying out evacuation via boats. Indian Air Force choppers continue air drop of essential supplies(dry food & water) for third day in #chennai & adjoining areas



Already dropped 2.3tons of supplies using 4x Chetak helicopters from Flying Instructor's School AFS Tambaram #ChennaiFlood #ChennaiFloodRelief… pic.twitter.com/6geuwgnaQP — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) December 7, 2023 × The Indian Coast Guard also ensured that no lives or property were lost at sea, during the various stages of the evolution of cyclone Michuang and its impact along the coast of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Working with all stakeholders, the ICG ensured the safe return of nearly 3000 fishing boats. The ICG deployed eight ships and two aircraft for patrolling and maintaining vigil in the waters.